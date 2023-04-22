News you can trust since 1858
Here are eight amazing images from the Dewsbury Photographic Group.

Eight amazing images from the Dewsbury Photographic Group as the season draws to a close

This month we showcase more outstanding images from members of the Dewsbury Photographic Group.

By Jessica Barton
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 06:00 BST

The group have been busy taking photographs before the season draws to a close.

A spokesperson from Dewsbury Photographic Group said: “With the last competition being judged on Monday, April 24, members can look forward to receiving any awards at the annual dinner that they may have won in the seven competitions that have taken place since September 2022.

“The current active members have submitted over an incredible 440 prints and projected images on numerous subjects ranging from architectural record, general record, portraits, nature subjects, some special subjects including table top images, photojournalism images, images of shadows and open category subjects.

“The group had three interclub battles with Batley camera club, Ossett camera club and Normanton camera club, of which the group won two battles.

“With the season drawing to a close all the members will be out with their cameras looking for that winning photograph.”

The Dewsbury Photographic Group currently have an exhibition of prints on display in the foyer of Dewsbury Town Hall on Wakefield Old Road.

“Why not drop by and have a look, it may inspire you to come and join us, and you too could see some of your photographs on display”, the spokesperson added.

Established in 1901, the Dewsbury Photographic Group is a group of individuals with an interest in photography, with a desire to improve their skills, learning through hands-on activities and from each other, and from listening to, and questioning, visiting guest speakers.

For more information, visit https://dewsburyphoto.smugmug.com

Table setting for one by Paul Ketton.

1. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Table setting for one by Paul Ketton. Photo: Paul Ketton

Grodno Science Mural by Paul Harrison.

2. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Grodno Science Mural by Paul Harrison. Photo: Paul Harrison

Lilly by Debbie Clough.

3. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Lilly by Debbie Clough. Photo: DEBORAH MARIE

Early Blossom by Kate Messenger.

4. The Dewsbury Photographic Group

Early Blossom by Kate Messenger. Photo: Kate Messenger

