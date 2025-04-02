Eid-Ul-Fitr: Why this year's celebrations were a historic occasion for Muslim families in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Muslim faith communities in North Kirklees were busy on Monday celebrating the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr by wearing brand new traditional clothes and enjoying their first daylight meal in four weeks.

The festival began with early Monday morning congregational Eid Namaz prayers in the Mosques, followed by prayer services held for global world peace.

The worshippers then headed to pray at the graves of their deceased loved ones before going home to spend time with family and friends.

After a month of fasting, the faithful joined in household family Eid feasts. A variety of Indian cuisine along with different types of mouth-watering desserts were all on the table as everyone tucked into the delicious food.

Youngsters enjoying Eid with their family members shortly after the daytime prayer service. Inset: Famous Nashid poet Imam Mohammad Yasir Atthari arriving with his two children for early morning Eid Namaz prayers in Heckmondwike

The festival marked the end of Ramadhan - the Muslim holy month of fasting.

As part of their worship and their intention to please the Lord God, the vast majority of our area's local Muslim population had been fasting and avoiding any food or water during daylight hours for the previous four weeks - until the new Eid Moon was clearly seen on Sunday evening above the blue skies of the Heavy Woollen District.

Because of this year's uniquely clear weather conditions, sighting of the new moon on Sunday at dusk turned out to be a first-time natural phenomenon for our area. The festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr was then celebrated on the next day - Monday (March 31).

The new moon makes it official that the month of Ramadhan has come to an end.

Families across North Kirklees celebrated the festival of Eid-Ul-Fitr on Monday

Local residents had already been preparing days in advance for the festival.

Families were out in our towns looking for colourful new clothes, along with some other good Eid bargains, while barbers' salons across the area were filled with youngsters waiting to have the usual “short back and side” Eid haircuts.

Many Muslim barbers and stylists were so busy they remained open until past midnight into the early Eid hours of Monday morning.

Local Muslim bakeries and grocers' shops across the district were also bustling with customers finishing off any last minute shopping.

There are three Eid festivals celebrated in the Muslim faith. The first in the Islamic calendar is Eid-Milad, marking prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations.

The second is Eid-Ul-Fitr, taking place immediately after the end of Ramadhan. The third festival is Eid-Ul-Adha, commemorating Abraham's test of faith when he became ready to sacrifice his own Ishmael upon the Lord's command.

In a statement issued to the Reporter Series, a Kirklees Faith Network spokesperson said: “This year's Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities were symbolic as the new moon was clearly visible on Sunday evening for everyone to see with the naked eye. No telescopes or binoculars were needed.

“The sight was absolutely amazing and happened to be the first time in the Heavy Woollen District's history. People rushed out of their homes to witness such an astonishing scene.

“As usual, this year's Eid festivities also had a sombre feel. Congregational prayer services were held in every local Mosque for those suffering in Ukraine, Gaza, Syria, Sudan, as well as in Myanmar and Thailand where a huge earthquake has only recently struck the two countries.

“The suffering of all these people was in our minds at this time.”