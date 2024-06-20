Eid-Ul-Adha: Muslim families in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen join millions around the world to celebrate Islamic festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Muslim families from across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Heckmondwike and the Spen Valley joined millions around the world to celebrate the festival of Eid-Ul-Adha on Monday, June 17.

The Islamic festival of Eid-Ul-Adha usually lasts for three days and came to its climax over the weekend as hundreds upon thousands of pilgrims gathered on the mountain slopes of Arafat near Mecca in Saudi Arabia for this year's annual Hajj pilgrimage.

The festival of Eid-Ul-Adha is also celebrated by Muslims to remember Abraham's obedience to the Lord God.

According to Muslim scriptures, Abraham was commanded by God to sacrifice his son Ishmael. He agreed to do so - but the command was really a test of Abraham's faith, and instead a ram sent from Heaven was sacrificed.

A child in Ravensthorpe holding a Sufi-Muslim green flag

Mosques throughout our local area were busy getting ready for the festivities. Maddrassah schools were closed last week as part of this year's Eid-Ul-Adha holidays for the children.

Barbers’ salons across the district were also packed out with children and parents waiting to get their customary “short back and sides” Eid haircut. Most of the stylists remained open until midnight on Sunday and even until the early Eid Monday dawn hours due to the long queues!

Grocery stores even stayed open late into Sunday evening for people to do any last-minute shopping.

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Deputy Imam at the Jamia Al-Saeed Mosque on Hanging Heaton in Batley, Hafiz Raza Mustafa, said: “Eid-Ul-Adha reminds Muslims about the story of prophet Abraham's sacrifice. But the festival also teaches Muslims to think about other aspects of sacrifice as well.

Hafiz Raza Mustafa, Deputy Imam of Jamia Al-Saeed Mosque in Hanging Heaton. Inset: his late grandfather, Warrant Officer Sain Khan and his wartime medal

“It teaches Muslims to go the extra mile by looking after the poor and vulnerable in our neighbourhoods.

“This year's Eid-Ul-Adha festivities have also taken place in the backdrop of the D-Day landings’ 80th anniversary, which was another different form of sacrifice.

“There were in fact hundreds upon thousands of brave Muslim soldiers from the British-Indian Army who had to sacrifice their lives during the two World Wars just to help create a better world for all of us.

“Many died fighting for what they saw as a worthy cause, whilst many others had to spend years in Japanese prisoner of war camps scattered across the heat infested jungles of South-East Asia.

Community leader Haji Liaquat Ali with his two grandchildren holding traditional Indian Eid sweets at the Anwaar-E-Madina Jamia Mosque on Crawshaw Street, Ravensthorpe

“My own grandfather, ‘Subedar’ (Warrant Officer) Sain Khan, was a paratrooper on D-Day. He came from the Indian Sub-Continent with his battalion to England during the war. He trained as a paratrooper just before the landings were due to take place.

“My grandfather was part of a large British-Indian airborne contingent which had orders to use their parachutes and to jump out over the designated drop zone areas at Normandy. He became the first British-Indian soldier to parachute out of a C-47 aeroplane on D-Day.

“He was ready to sacrifice his own life for an important and needy task.”

The festival of Eid-Ul-Adha takes place in the month of Zil-Hajj, which is the 12th and final in the Islamic calendar.

This final month also signals the time for large numbers of Muslims across the globe to begin their sacred Hajj pilgrimage to the holy sites of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

An important aspect in this sacred pilgrimage, besides praying at the main religious sites, is to practice Abraham's ritual of sacrificing an animal such as a camel, cow, goat or a sheep. A butcher is paid to perform the ritual.