Eid-Milad: Hundreds of Sufi-Muslims waving green flags take part in peace procession in Ravensthorpe

The annual procession was organised to coincide with Prophet Mohammad's birthday celebrations taking place across the globe.

The Muslim lunar holy month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal is the third in the Islamic calendar and has this year coincided with September.

The Sufis, who make up the majority of the world's Muslim population, tend to organise public Eid-Milad events at this time in their homes and inside local Mosques.

The festivities are also in full swing at the moment in our area. Families are having household Eid-Milad gatherings where the Koran and poetry praising Prophet Mohammad's character is read in the presence of all the invited guests.

Those present at these gatherings are then served mouth-watering Indian food.

A horse drawn carriage with local Imams sat inside it led the peace march in Ravensthorpe. Newly elected Dewsbury and Batley MP, Iqbal Hussain Mohamed, also turned up and was asked to sit in the carriage.

The rest of the participants walked behind the carriage waving green Sufi-Muslim flags. The colour green in Islam is a symbol of love for nature and the environment.

The colourful procession walked through Ravensthorpe's streets. Cartons of orange juice and samosas packed in containers were given away free by the organisers to local residents who came out of their homes to watch the crowds moving through the various different neighbourhoods.

The procession returned back onto North Road where an outdoor prayer service was then held for global world peace.

1 . Community Attendees at this year's Ravensthorpe Eid-Milad Peace Procession Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Community The horse drawn carriage leads the procession Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Community A group of Sufi-Muslims wearing their distinct green coloured waistcoats, green scarves and white topee caps, which are all symbols of peace and love in Islam Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Community Large crowds walked behind the horse drawn carriage Photo: Submitted Photo Sales