BREAKING
Easter 2023: Church services in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Churches around North Kirklees are preparing for their busiest period of the year, Easter.

By Jessica Barton
Published 4th Apr 2023, 09:00 BST- 2 min read

Many churches in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will be holding services on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

If you are planning on attending this year, here’s a round-up of masses and events in the district.

Batley and Birstall

Churches around North Kirklees are preparing for Easter services.Churches around North Kirklees are preparing for Easter services.
Churches around North Kirklees are preparing for Easter services.
Batley Central Methodist Church

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7.00pm

Good Friday, April 7 - 11am

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am - service with Lord’s Supper; 6pm AWE Easter praise service

St Mary’s Church, Batley

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6pm - Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday, April 7 - 3pm - Celebration of the Lord’s Passion

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am

St Patrick’s, Birstall

Good Friday, April 7 - 6pm - Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday, April 8 - 6.30pm - Easter vigil

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am

St Peter’s Church, Birstall

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am and 10.30am

St Saviour’s Church, Brownhill, Birstall

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10am - Holy Communion

Dewsbury

Dewsbury Minster

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6.30pm - Holy communion

Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm - Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday - 11.30am - 2pm - Easter crafts in town centre

Easter Sunday, April 9 – 6.30am - Dawn Service. 10.30am - Easter Communion Service

St Johns Church, Dewsbury Moor

Good Friday, April 7 - 6.30pm

Longcauseway Church

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6.30pm - Supper and Service

Good Friday, April 7 - 1pm - Light Lunch. 2pm, reflective act of worship

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am - Easter reflections. 9.30am, Rise ‘n’ Shine breakfast. 10.30am, a service of celebration

Thornhill Parish Church

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - Tenebrae Service

Good Friday, April 7 - 11.15am - Service followed by Walk of Witness to the cross

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9.30am - Communion

Whitley Lower Parish Church

Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm -Quite service

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 5.45am - Sunrise Service. 11.15am - Communion.

Spen

St John’s Church, Cleckheaton

Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm - Vigil

Whitechapel Church, Cleckheaton

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - Holy Communion with washing of feet

St Luke’s Church, Cleckheaton

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 11am - Holy Communion with bring and share lunch afterwards

Cleckheaton Methodist Church

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am - Service

The Church of the Holy Spirit, Heckmondwike

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - The Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by watching at the Altar of repose until 9pm.

Good Friday, April 7 - 7pm - Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday, April 8 - 6.30pm - The Easter Vigil and First Mass of Easter

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9.30am

St Paul's Church, Cleckheaton

Good Friday, April 7 - 11.15am - Walk of Witness. 3pm - Commemoration of Lord’s Passion.

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 11.30am

