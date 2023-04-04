Easter 2023: Church services in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen
Churches around North Kirklees are preparing for their busiest period of the year, Easter.
Many churches in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will be holding services on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.
If you are planning on attending this year, here’s a round-up of masses and events in the district.
Batley and Birstall
Batley Central Methodist Church
Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7.00pm
Good Friday, April 7 - 11am
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am - service with Lord’s Supper; 6pm AWE Easter praise service
St Mary’s Church, Batley
Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6pm - Mass of the Lord’s Supper
Good Friday, April 7 - 3pm - Celebration of the Lord’s Passion
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am
St Patrick’s, Birstall
Good Friday, April 7 - 6pm - Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday, April 8 - 6.30pm - Easter vigil
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am
St Peter’s Church, Birstall
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am and 10.30am
St Saviour’s Church, Brownhill, Birstall
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10am - Holy Communion
Dewsbury
Dewsbury Minster
Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6.30pm - Holy communion
Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm - Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday - 11.30am - 2pm - Easter crafts in town centre
Easter Sunday, April 9 – 6.30am - Dawn Service. 10.30am - Easter Communion Service
St Johns Church, Dewsbury Moor
Good Friday, April 7 - 6.30pm
Longcauseway Church
Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6.30pm - Supper and Service
Good Friday, April 7 - 1pm - Light Lunch. 2pm, reflective act of worship
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am - Easter reflections. 9.30am, Rise ‘n’ Shine breakfast. 10.30am, a service of celebration
Thornhill Parish Church
Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - Tenebrae Service
Good Friday, April 7 - 11.15am - Service followed by Walk of Witness to the cross
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9.30am - Communion
Whitley Lower Parish Church
Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm -Quite service
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 5.45am - Sunrise Service. 11.15am - Communion.
Spen
St John’s Church, Cleckheaton
Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm - Vigil
Whitechapel Church, Cleckheaton
Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - Holy Communion with washing of feet
St Luke’s Church, Cleckheaton
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 11am - Holy Communion with bring and share lunch afterwards
Cleckheaton Methodist Church
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am - Service
The Church of the Holy Spirit, Heckmondwike
Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - The Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by watching at the Altar of repose until 9pm.
Good Friday, April 7 - 7pm - Stations of the Cross
Holy Saturday, April 8 - 6.30pm - The Easter Vigil and First Mass of Easter
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9.30am
St Paul's Church, Cleckheaton
Good Friday, April 7 - 11.15am - Walk of Witness. 3pm - Commemoration of Lord’s Passion.
Easter Sunday, April 9 - 11.30am