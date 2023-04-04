Many churches in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will be holding services on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

If you are planning on attending this year, here’s a round-up of masses and events in the district.

Batley and Birstall

Churches around North Kirklees are preparing for Easter services.

Batley Central Methodist Church

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7.00pm

Good Friday, April 7 - 11am

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am - service with Lord’s Supper; 6pm AWE Easter praise service

St Mary’s Church, Batley

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6pm - Mass of the Lord’s Supper

Good Friday, April 7 - 3pm - Celebration of the Lord’s Passion

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am

St Patrick’s, Birstall

Good Friday, April 7 - 6pm - Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday, April 8 - 6.30pm - Easter vigil

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am

St Peter’s Church, Birstall

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am and 10.30am

St Saviour’s Church, Brownhill, Birstall

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10am - Holy Communion

Dewsbury

Dewsbury Minster

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6.30pm - Holy communion

Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm - Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday - 11.30am - 2pm - Easter crafts in town centre

Easter Sunday, April 9 – 6.30am - Dawn Service. 10.30am - Easter Communion Service

St Johns Church, Dewsbury Moor

Good Friday, April 7 - 6.30pm

Longcauseway Church

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 6.30pm - Supper and Service

Good Friday, April 7 - 1pm - Light Lunch. 2pm, reflective act of worship

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9am - Easter reflections. 9.30am, Rise ‘n’ Shine breakfast. 10.30am, a service of celebration

Thornhill Parish Church

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - Tenebrae Service

Good Friday, April 7 - 11.15am - Service followed by Walk of Witness to the cross

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9.30am - Communion

Whitley Lower Parish Church

Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm -Quite service

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 5.45am - Sunrise Service. 11.15am - Communion.

Spen

St John’s Church, Cleckheaton

Good Friday, April 7 - 2pm - Vigil

Whitechapel Church, Cleckheaton

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - Holy Communion with washing of feet

St Luke’s Church, Cleckheaton

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 11am - Holy Communion with bring and share lunch afterwards

Cleckheaton Methodist Church

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 10.30am - Service

The Church of the Holy Spirit, Heckmondwike

Maundy Thursday, April 6 - 7pm - The Mass of the Lord’s Supper followed by watching at the Altar of repose until 9pm.

Good Friday, April 7 - 7pm - Stations of the Cross

Holy Saturday, April 8 - 6.30pm - The Easter Vigil and First Mass of Easter

Easter Sunday, April 9 - 9.30am

St Paul's Church, Cleckheaton

Good Friday, April 7 - 11.15am - Walk of Witness. 3pm - Commemoration of Lord’s Passion.