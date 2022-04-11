Easter 2022: List of church services around Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

Rev Brunel James at St John's Church in Cleckheaton

Many churches in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen will be holding services on Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday.

If you are planning on attending this year, here’s a round-up of masses and events in the district, thanks to Churches Together.

Batley and Birstall

Rev Simon Cash at Dewsbury Minster

Batley Central Methodist Church

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 6.30pm Service of reflection.

Good Friday, April 15 - 3pm.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 10.30am Service with Lord’s Supper; 6pm AWE Easter praise service.

St Mary’s Church, Batley

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 5pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Good Friday, April 15 - 6pm Celebration of the Lord’s Passion.

Saturday, April 16 - 4.30pm Easter vigil.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 10.30am Mass.

St Patrick’s, Birstall

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 7pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Good Friday, April 15 - 3pm Celebration of the Lord’s Passion.

Saturday, April 16 - 6.30pm Easter vigil.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 9am Mass.

St Peter’s Church, Birstall

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 10am.

St Saviour’s Church, Brownhill, Birstall

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 10am Holy Communion.

Dewsbury

Dewsbury Baptist Church

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 7.30pm.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 10.45am.

Dewsbury Team Parish

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 6.30pm Holy Communion at Dewsbury Minster.

Good Friday, April 15 – 2pm ‘The final hour’ at Dewsbury Minster.

Easter Sunday, April 17 – 9.30am Holy Communion at Holy Trinity, Batley Carr; 10.30am Holy Communion at Dewsbury Minster.

Longcauseway Church

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 7pm.

Good Friday, April 15 - 2pm.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 9am Reflection; 10.30am Service including communion.

Thornhill Parish Church

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 7.30pm Tenebris service with stripping of the altar.

Good Friday, April 15 - 11.30am Short service followed by Walk to the Cross and prayers at 11.45am; 2pm Devotional service.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 9.30am Parish communion.

Whitley Lower Parish Church

Good Friday, April 15 - 10am Devotional service.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 6am Sunrise service; 11.15am Parish communion.

Spen

Churches Together

Good Friday, April 15 - Walk of Witness. Gather from 11.15am at Our Lady and St Paul’s Catholic Church, Cleckheaton.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 6.30am Dawn prayers and cooked breakfast in St John’s churchyard, facing east; 4pm Informal service outdoors in Savoy Square.

Cleckheaton Methodist Church

Good Friday, April 15 - 7pm Evening service.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 10.30am.

St John’s Church, Cleckheaton

Good Friday, April 15 - 3pm Good Friday reflection.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 11am.

St Luke’s Church, Cleckheaton

Good Friday, April 15 - 7.30pm Good Friday hymns.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 11am.

The Church of Our Lady of Unfailing Help and St Paul of the Cross, Cleckheaton

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 7pm Mass of the Lord’s Supper.

Good Friday, April 15 - 7pm Stations of the Cross.

Saturday, April 16 - 6.30pm Easter vigil.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 11.30am.

The Church of the Holy Spirit, Heckmondwike

Good Friday, April 15 - 3pm Solemn commemoration of the Lord’s Passion.

Easter Sunday, April 17 - 9.30am.

Whitechapel Church, Cleckheaton

Maundy Thursday, April 14 - 7.30pm Holy communion with washing of feet.