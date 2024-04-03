Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Bierley Community Sports Association (EBSCA) - a community-run, multi-sports association – has been awarded the funding by the Premier League, the FA and the Government’s Football Foundation after 14 years of campaigning by a team of parent volunteers.

The money will be used to create a “transformational” 3G pitch which will bring “sporting opportunities and inclusive community activities” to thousands of children and young people in the Kirklees and Bradford districts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash will also be spent on the installation of an all-weather, long-pile synthetic grass pitch for multi-sport use.

Volunteers and EBSCA board members celebrate securing the ground-breaking funding with players Mary Turping (recently signed to Leeds Rhinos) and Gomersal and Cleckheaton football club player Lincoln Fagborun

The new pitch is part of an ongoing plan to create a sporting community “hub” at East Bierley and will serve around 10 existing local sports clubs while creating a new facility for groups, charities and young people with learning disabilities.

Board member Simon Armitage, who played for the first ever Birkenshaw Bluedogs rugby league team in 1989 and whose sons played for the club’s junior section, said: “It is amazing what can be achieved when a community comes together for a common goal.

"Our improvement project for what was once just a playing field represents a real opportunity to make a genuine difference to people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a board we volunteered our own professional skills but the will to succeed and refusing to give up were our main drivers.”

He added: “We feel so proud to have secured such ground-breaking funding to help us develop an all-weather facility which allows greater investment in more activities which are inclusive for all youth and special needs organisations, schools, accessible to the local and the wider communities and, ultimately, will bring a lasting, meaningful legacy to generations of young people for years to come.”

EBSCA formed in 2012 when Birkenshaw ARLFC and Hunsworth FC combined to generate funds to redevelop the changing rooms at East Bierley Playing Fields.

The organisation currently supports Birkenshaw, Hunsworth and Gomersal and Cleckheaton Football Clubs and gained charity status in 2016 after East Bierley Recreation Ground was asset-transferred from Kirklees Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following continued campaigning for more than a decade by its volunteers, the association has secured funding from Sport England, the Football Foundation, Locality, Big Lottery, Spen and Batley District Committee for phase one of redevelopment works including pitch upgrades and improved changing facilities.

East Bierley parent Cheryl Bateman, whose sons play for the Birkenshaw Bluedogs, said: “There’s not much around here for our children to do because it’s quite a deprived area and our community has been relying on EBSCA to fight our corner for an all-weather outdoor facility and give our children somewhere to go that also improves their health.

"We are elated that funding is now through and we know the board is already looking ahead to the next phase which will finalise our vision of having a sporting community hub.”

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities.