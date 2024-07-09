12 year old Isla joining Manchester United

A young football prodigy from Mirfield has signed for Manchester United’s under 13 team.

Isla Brook, 12, joined after impressing during trials with the club since March, showcasing her skills and dedication to the game.

Isla’s journey began on a modest local football court when she was eight, where she started playing football with her father, Richard, and younger brother, Louie, during the Covid lockdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A student at Mirfield Free Grammar, Isla, who plays in central midfield or on the left, not only excels in football but also actively participates in athletic events and rounders with her school friends.

12 year old Isla joining Manchester United

Last season, Isla played for Tingley Athletic, helping her team to an undefeated season in the league and County Cup, winning both. Her talent and love for the game also caught the attention of Leeds United, where she played for their Emerging Talent Centre.

Isla further polished her skills playing for GT Sports Coaching in the Garforth boys' league, where she was honoured as Player of the Year for last season.

Isla will attend the Manchester United Girls’ Academy four times a week for three-hour sessions and participate in games on Sunday mornings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "I can't wait to get started. Playing for Manchester United is a dream come true.

Isla Brook

"I’m looking forward to getting to know my new team-mates and helping to inspire more girls to play football and remain within the game.”

Her parents, Richard and Peri, are immensely proud of Isla's achievements.

They said: "Isla’s attitude and work ethic are phenomenal. Her overall mindset and approach to learning continue to impress us.