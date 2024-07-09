Dream come true for 12-year-old Isla as Mirfield footballer signs for Manchester United
Isla Brook, 12, joined after impressing during trials with the club since March, showcasing her skills and dedication to the game.
Isla’s journey began on a modest local football court when she was eight, where she started playing football with her father, Richard, and younger brother, Louie, during the Covid lockdown.
A student at Mirfield Free Grammar, Isla, who plays in central midfield or on the left, not only excels in football but also actively participates in athletic events and rounders with her school friends.
Last season, Isla played for Tingley Athletic, helping her team to an undefeated season in the league and County Cup, winning both. Her talent and love for the game also caught the attention of Leeds United, where she played for their Emerging Talent Centre.
Isla further polished her skills playing for GT Sports Coaching in the Garforth boys' league, where she was honoured as Player of the Year for last season.
Isla will attend the Manchester United Girls’ Academy four times a week for three-hour sessions and participate in games on Sunday mornings.
She said: "I can't wait to get started. Playing for Manchester United is a dream come true.
"I’m looking forward to getting to know my new team-mates and helping to inspire more girls to play football and remain within the game.”
Her parents, Richard and Peri, are immensely proud of Isla's achievements.
They said: "Isla’s attitude and work ethic are phenomenal. Her overall mindset and approach to learning continue to impress us.
"Isla manages her own rest, exercise and diet, taking it very seriously while loving every minute."