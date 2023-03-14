News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hours ago Reddit users frustrated after social media site goes down
2 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
2 hours ago Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy with first child
3 hours ago The Sims fans left disappointed after update causes server issues
3 hours ago Russian jet intercepts and collides with US drone over Black Sea
8 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims

Dozens of firefighters called to tackle massive blaze in Liversedge - people warned to avoid the area and keep windows closed

Scores of firefighters from across West Yorkshire have been deployed to a huge blaze in Liversedge.

By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 21:35 GMT- 1 min read

Twelve crews and three aerial ldder appliances have been called to the warehouse fire on Wormald Street in Millbridge.

The fire and rescue service was alerted at 7.10pm this evening (Tuesday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area and people who live nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.

The fire was reported earlier this evening
The fire was reported earlier this evening
The fire was reported earlier this evening
Most Popular
Read More
"It was the most fun I’ve ever had" - Batley designer takes part in BBC's Interi...
LiversedgeWest Yorkshire