Dozens of firefighters called to tackle massive blaze in Liversedge - people warned to avoid the area and keep windows closed
Scores of firefighters from across West Yorkshire have been deployed to a huge blaze in Liversedge.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 14th Mar 2023, 21:35 GMT- 1 min read
Twelve crews and three aerial ldder appliances have been called to the warehouse fire on Wormald Street in Millbridge.
The fire and rescue service was alerted at 7.10pm this evening (Tuesday).
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has urged people to avoid the area and people who live nearby to keep their doors and windows closed.