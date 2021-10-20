Don't miss our school starters photo special in this week's edition

The reception class at Hartshead Junior and Infant School

The four-page supplement features 24 photos of reception classes at schools around North Kirklees, as children take their first step on their journey in education.

Reporter series editor Dominic Brown said: "Thank you to all the schools in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen who have sent in photos of their new starters.

"This special souvenir edition will make a lovely keepsake for proud parents and grandparents to treasure this milestone moment in their children's lives."

The Class of 2021 is free inside the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley & Birstall News and Spenborough Guardian.