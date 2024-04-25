Dogs Trust receptionist from Batley gives rescue dog Finn a furry-tail ending as he moves to his new home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this year, ten-month-old Yorkshire Terrier Cross, Finn, arrived at Dogs Trust Leeds via the charity’s Canine Care Card, when his owner’s circumstances changed.

The free Canine Care Card service means a dog is automatically cared for by Dogs Trust if their owner passes away, moves into a care home or receives a life-changing diagnosis which means they can no longer look after their canine companion.

On arrival at the York Road rehoming centre, Finn was cared for by the expert team and then welcomed into the home of Megan Aguirregoicoa, a receptionist at the centre who lives in Batley.

Megan said: “I have worked at Dogs Trust for ten years and already have two rescue dogs but when I met Shadow, as he was known when he arrived at the centre, it was love at first sight.

“He had obviously been a much-loved and very well cared for dog, so I was so pleased that we were in a position to give him a new home.

“None of us know what is around the corner, whatever our age, and the fact that Finn’s owner had thought ahead on his behalf is fantastic.”

Finn, who has proved to be playful and full of character, settled in with Megan really quickly and is now firm friends with her ten-year-old Labrador Cross, Sky and nine-year-old Whippet Cross, Bailey.

Sarah Greenhalgh, supporter relations officer at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: “We know that the bond between an owner and their dog is entirely unique and it’s hard to imagine that anyone could love and care for their dog as much as they do.

“But we promise we will, and we will find them a loving new home. Meg and Finn are a perfect example of that.

“Having the Canine Care Card makes things so much easier for owners, their families and their dogs and relieves some of the stress they will all be experiencing at an emotional time.”