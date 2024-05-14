Nikki Swannell

A woman from Dewsbury is aiming to run three marathons in three weeks in aid of animal rights charity No To Dog Meat.

Dog groomer Nikki Swannell, 44, from Earlsheaton, recently ran the Brighton Marathon, having never taken up running before, and raised £3,500 for the UK based charity, which supports rescue centres in countries which have a dog meat and cat meat trade.

"I have a massive passion for our four-legged friends," said Nikki, who volunteers for No To Dog Meat.

"I have three already; Angel, Winnie and Nala.

Nikki Swannell

"I heard about the charity from my friend a couple of years ago, since then I have followed them and been appalled at the brutality these dogs suffer.

"The charity go into the markets and also stop trucks taking the dogs to slaughter, to rescue the dogs, but unfortunately there are thousands so our footprint is only small.

"I want to raise as much money and awareness as possible to help stop this happening and bring awardness to the public and to raise money to help our rescues."

Nikki will be driving to Paris with her daughter next month to collect their very own rescue dog from China.

"He is a beautiful boy, an Alaskan Malamute called Rupert and as soon as I saw him I knew he was for me," Nikki said.

"Next April I have set myself the challenge of running three marathons within three weeks, Brighton, Paris, then fingers crossed London," said Nikki, "but if not London then Manchester.

"I am a very keen volunteer for No To Dog Meat and am very invested in helping them.