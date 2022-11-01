'Do not travel': No trains will run between Yorkshire and London due to strike action

Rail passengers across Yorkshire should plan ahead and only travel if necessary on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November.

There will be no rail connection between Yorkshire and the capital on Saturday, November 5 with trains destined for London only travelling as far as Doncaster.

On all three strike dates, there will be a severely limited number of trains running throughout Yorkshire and the north of England between 7.30am and 6.30pm, and some lines will be closed altogether.

Train operator, Northern is advising passengers not to travel, while TransPennine Express will only run a limited service between York and Huddersfield on strike dates. Anyone travelling to a major event should find alternative transport.

Very few services will run in and out of Leeds station during the three days of industrial action. It means that Yorkshire’s busiest station will only be open between 7am and 7pm, with the Southern Entrance closed completely.

On Saturday, November 5, Monday, November 7 Wednesday, November 9, no trains will run between:

*Leeds and Bradford Interchange / Halifax / Hull

*Sheffield and Manchester / Lincoln

*Newcastle and Carlisle / Middlesbrough / Hartlepool

*Scarborough and Hull / York

The impact will be felt on the days after strikes as workers return to their duties, so passengers should continue to check their journey via National Rail or their train operator’s website from Saturday until Thursday, November 10.

Where possible, fully qualified back-up staff will step up to keep as many vital freight and passengers services running as possible.

Matt Rice, North and East Route Director for Network Rail said: “I’m really sorry for the impact that this latest round of industrial action will have on passenger’s plans. We’re only able to offer a very limited service across Yorkshire, and trains that do run are likely to be busier than usual.