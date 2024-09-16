DJH Leeds announced as Gold Sponsor for sold-out Morley 10k run

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

DJH Leeds, part of the top 50 group DJH, is proud to announce its role as a Gold Sponsor for the upcoming Morley 10k run on October 6.

This year marks a significant milestone, as the event has sold out for the first time in the race’s history.

The Morley 10k run, a beloved community event, has gained increasing popularity over the years. The 2024 edition has reached maximum capacity, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for fitness and community engagement in the area.

As a Gold Sponsor, DJH Leeds demonstrates its commitment to supporting local initiatives and promoting health and wellbeing in the community. The firm's sponsorship will contribute to enhancing the overall experience for participants and spectators alike.

Claire Howarth, Director at DJH Leeds, expressed her excitement about the partnership: "We are thrilled to be a Gold Sponsor of the Morley 10k run. At DJH, we believe in giving back to our community and are proud to be part of such a well-known and much anticipated event. The fact that this year's event has sold out is a testament to its importance in our local calendar. We look forward to cheering on all the runners and being part of this fantastic day!"

DJH Leeds' sponsorship further emphasises the firm's dedication to fostering community spirit and supporting grassroots initiatives.