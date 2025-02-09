Distinguished Sufi-Muslim Scholar from India hosts special question and answer session at Heckmondwike mosque

The Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque, on Albion Street in Heckmondwike, recently welcomed a high-ranking visitor from India.

Mufti Allama-Moalana Mohammad Nizamuddin is a distinguished Sufi-Muslim Scholar who has already visited England on several previous occasions.

He was invited on his most recent visit to the Albion Street place of worship to host a special question and answer session to a gathering of local Imams, councillors and MPs.

The dignitary was welcomed by the Kanzul-Iman Jamia Mosque's Head Imam, Shams-Ul-Huda Khan Misbahi.

The visiting Indian religious leader also felt delighted to pass on a wider message after his discussion with the local councillors and MPs.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Reporter Series, he said: “There should be four aspects to define citizenship and what it means to be a good Muslim citizen living in a Muslim faith community.

“The first aspect is adopting the religious values of truth and honesty. The second is showing respect. The third is earning an honest working day's income through a good meaningful job. And the fourth aspect is contributing towards your country's economic progress.

“Every religion will encourage its followers to show good citizenship towards their home country. The Muslim religion is no exception.

“A good Muslim citizen should always be duty bound to look after everyone in his or her own 'Moh'ala' or neighbourhood. As humans, we must help each other in times of need. This is one of Islam's core values.”

The scholar added: “Citizenship in Islam also encourages the need to show respect to everyone. So, it is essentially important for a Muslim citizen not to disrespect another fellow human being's dignity or reputation."

Speaking about the third aspect, he continued by saying: “Islam is not against earning a livelihood.

“What the Muslim religion does encourage is the income from your job must be out of 'Halal' or lawful permissible sources - whether that income takes the form of a weekly wage or a monthly salary.

“A 'Halal' income in Islam is money which has not been stolen. A 'Halal' income is money that has not been taken through bribery. A 'Halal' income is money not brought into the home from illegal activities such as drug dealing.”

The religious cleric finished on the fourth point. He said: “The fourth aspect of being a good citizen in Islam is to think about how you could, in either a big way or a small way, contribute towards the welfare and economic progress of your community, and your country.”

The scholar ended his interview by saying: “You will never go wrong by adopting these four principles of good citizenship.

“So let's all make a pledge to work in our own unique way towards a happier, more prosperous, Kirklees, and likewise let's also pledge to contribute through our work towards building a happier and better world.”

Mufti Allama-Moalana Mohammad Nizamuddin is a former Principal of the Al-Jamiat-Ul-Ashrafia University at Mubarakpur, based in the northern province of Uttar Pradesh in India.

He still works from the university campus giving lectures and writing books.