Disruption likely as Dewsbury's Whitley Road to fully close for gas works

A scheme to replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes, on Whitley Road began on November 9 lasand is due to be completed by the April 12 2023.

The original intention was to install temporary traffic lights in order to carry out the work. However, difficulties accessing a gas main located in the middle of the highway has proved more complex than originally thought.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result, a section of Whitley Road from Three Horseshoes Riding Centre to the junction of Jacksons Lane will need to be closed for approximately six weeks so that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently.

A section of Whitley Road will need to be closed for approximately six weeks.

A full signed diversion is in place but there is likely to be some disruption to traffic flow, especially at peak times.

Christopher Nevison, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We’d like to apologise for any inconvenience caused by the unavoidable extension of these essential works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, it is vital we complete them in order to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Dewsbury.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we’ll be working hard to complete this scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

For further information about the work contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]