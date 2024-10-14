Director of Batley solicitors firm crowned 'Rising Star Of The Year' at Pakistani Achievers Awards

By Kirklees Faith Network
Published 14th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Batley born and bred man has been recognised as “Rising Star Of The Year 2024” at the prestigious 14th annual Pakistani Achievers Awards.

Hasnain Sajjad, who is director of solicitors firm Batley Law, was presented with the coveted “Rising Star” accolade during a glittering reception held at the Royal Ascot Racecourse Conference Suite in Berkshire.

Commemorating the 77th anniversary of Pakistan's creation as a sovereign nation state on August 14, 1947, the annual Pakistani Achievers Awards take place every year in the month of August to coincide with the Sub-Continent's independence celebrations.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event brings together representatives from the British-Pakistani community, including famous Pakistani celebrities, dedicated charity workers and also Pakistani business leaders attending alongside British-Pakistani professionals working across the country's public and private sector.

Hasnain Sajjad, director of solicitors firm Batley Law, is the recipient of this year's Pakistani Achievers AwardHasnain Sajjad, director of solicitors firm Batley Law, is the recipient of this year's Pakistani Achievers Award
Hasnain Sajjad, director of solicitors firm Batley Law, is the recipient of this year's Pakistani Achievers Award

Speaking to the Reporter Series, Hasnain said: “It's been an incredible journey over the last few years ever since I joined Batley Law. Some amazing milestones have been achieved in my role as a director at this firm.”

He continued: “From doubling our online reviews to growing the team, from building our very own CRM portal to doubling our turnover, from building capacity to giving back to the community through our charitable activities, the reality is everything has been made very easy because I'm part of an amazingly dedicated team of hard workers.”

Talking about his background, Hasnain said: “Having worked successfully in retail management, Islamic finance, the charity sector and currently in the law industry, I am grateful to all those who have supported my growth as well as my personal development, with the warmest gratitude going first and foremost to my own parents.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year's Pakistani Achievers Awards were dedicated to King Charles III.

The awards recognise the contribution being made in society, sports, the arts, culture, cuisine, business and in many other areas by members of the British-Pakistani community.

Related topics:BatleyCharles IIIPakistan
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice