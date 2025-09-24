The leadership team at Trinity Methodist Church Mirfield adding the last five pounds worth to the haul. Left to right: Minister Rev Dr David Barker, Steward Pauline Pickles, Treasurer Ian Wilson, Joint Senior Steward Nicola Abbott, Property Steward/Fundraiser Christine Sykes, Joint Senior Steward Ruth Gibson and Steward Joy Coates.

It’s been a case of ‘in for a lot of pennies, in for a lot of pounds’ as generous church fundraisers in Mirfield collect nearly £3,000 in an epic 18-year charity mission.

Since 2007, members of Trinity Methodist Church Mirfield, on Trinity Street, have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds to help repair the damaged roof, refurbish the worship area and upgrade the community rooms.

Over the years, money has been raised in-house as well as by claiming external grants. But one of the more peculiar ideas came from the church’s Property Steward and fundraiser, Christine Sykes, who offered a “cure” for the 99p charges in shops by inviting members of the congregation to donate the odd penny to the church’s fundraising efforts.

Christine said: “Trinity has been fundraising for the whole of this century. Without the massive repairs on our roof and refurbishment of our worship area completed in 2008, at a cost of over £300,000, we would have had to close because we could have suffered a catastrophe.

“After that we had to start fundraising again in order to upgrade our exceedingly decrepit community rooms. This ended up costing £700,000 and was completed in 2013.

“As fundraiser, we asked people to donate the odd pennies in order that we might collect a ton. That worked out at collecting £2,867.20. This figure could be disputed, but was worked out by weighing one ounce of pennies and doing the multiplication!

“At long last we have achieved our goal earlier in September!

“We owe thanks to our friends and families for emptying their pockets and purses of small change to help out with our fundraising which we use to keep our community rooms open.”