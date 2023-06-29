Michael Bartlett, now 86, was smitten when Jean, three years his elder, came to work behind the bar at The Bulls Head in Woodkirk in 1962.

“She pulled my best pint,” admitted Michael, who worked in engineering and manufacturing for most of his life. “It was definitely love at first sight for me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rest, as they say, is history. A year later, the couple married at Woodkirk Church and went on to have three children, Stephen (66), Ian (59) and Anthony (55).

Michael and Jean Bartlett celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary

The couple, who live in Woodkirk, are now proud grandparents of four and also have three great grandchildren.

To celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary, on Thursday, June 15, Michael and Jean, who worked in telesales after finishing pouring pints after they wed, were joined by their family for a meal at Italian restaurant Zucchini, on Bradford Road in Batley.

Michael said: “It was lovely. We are one big family. Family is everything to us. We had a great time and we all came back to ours and carried on celebrating in the back garden.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked what the secret is to a long and happy marriage, the keen crown green bowler replied: “I don’t think I can say ‘always agree with your wife!’ We get on with each other and have enjoyed our holidays together.

Michael and Jean Bartlett on their wedding day in 1963.

“The only thing I can say, and I mean it, is that I can recommend it.”