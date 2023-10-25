It was a day to remember for a Mirfield family as they celebrated two weddings – 60 years apart.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Joy Sinclair married Christopher McEvoy at St Mary's Church in Mirfield on October 12, on what would have been her parents’ 60th wedding anniversary.

John and Margaret Sinclair (née Coupland), of Huddersfield Road, Mirfield, tied the knot at the same church on the same date back in 1963.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joy was brought up in Mirfield but moved to Huddersfield when she was pregnant with her first child, Bronwyn, and then 22 years later moved to Stockport after finding love on Match.com with Christopher McEvoy, and they bought a house together.

Joy Sinclair and Chris McEvoy were married at St Mary's Church, Mirfield, on October 12. Photo: Richard Hamblion

Joy had always dreamt of a fairytale church wedding with her parents by her side.

But when her mother, Margaret, passed away in November 1995, she put this behind her, as life was never the same.

Joy said: “It wasn't until I met Chris that I started to truly feel a loving bond again, and not just because he was good for me, but he was also extremely good with my children, Bronwyn, who herself became a mum for the first time last year, and Curtis, who has severe learning disabilities and challenging behaviours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eight years later, Joy and Chris decided together to tie the knot. However, as Joy is very traditional, she told Chris he had to ask her dad for her hand in marriage first, which he did, but they also had to ask about a specific date.

John and Margaret Sinclair on their wedding day at St Mary's Church, Mirfield, on October 12, 1963

As this year would have been Joy's mum and dad's 60th wedding anniversary, she said it seemed “so perfect and poignant”, and would help Joy feel closer to her mum, if they were to get married in the same church on the same date, and with her dad's blessing.

"We had the fairytale wedding that I had dreamt of,” Joy said.