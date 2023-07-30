This was supposed to be Dewsbury’s special day. To clinch the title with two games to spare against their nearest rivals in what has been a special anniversary year - 50 years since winning their only top tier league title.

However, the Rams, despite their best efforts, were unable to produce a fitting tribute to the heroes of 1973, as Hunslet claimed a thrilling 16-14 win in front of a raucous crowd, which has kept their own title aspirations alive.

The Leeds-based side are now just five points behind Liam Finn’s men with a game in hand, but Dewsbury just need victory either at home to Workington Town next Sunday, or away at Doncaster in the last game of the season, to seal the title.

Action from Dewsbury Rams' 16-14 defeat at Hunslet. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

If the Rams didn’t know they would be given a game by Hunslet, who knew a win was vital to their faint title hopes, they would have done inside the opening minute when Johnny Campbell, on loan from Dewsbury’s fierce rivals Batley Bulldogs, went over in the corner.

It was probably written in the stars that Campbell would have some kind of say in proceedings as the veteran winger scored four tries exactly a year ago to the day in the Heavy Woollen derby at Headingley, just a few miles north of the South Leeds Stadium, in the Summer Bash, which Batley won 60-6.

Matty Beharrell missed the conversion from a difficult angle but Dewsbury’s response was emphatic as Reiss Butterworth splendidly claimed the ball back straight from the kick off, which allowed the Rams to dominate for the next 20 minutes.

Set, after set, after set, the Rams continued to apply pressure to the home side. Twice they thought they were over but the match official denied them on both occasions. Still, they kept attacking. Hunslet, just about, kept on defending wholeheartedly.

But the pressure finally told in the 22nd minute when Brad Graham went over. Paul Sykes nailed the conversion to edge the Rams in front.

Sykes, at the tender age of 41, then made a crunching tackle which gifted possession back to his side as the Rams looked to extend their lead. They nearly did when Sykes combined with Graham but play was pulled back with Graham about to touch down for his second for another infringement by the referee.

Then came the half’s decisive moment. Butterworth, pulling the strings in the centre of the park, was part of a move which enabled Lewis Carr to scamper clear down the left from halfway. The winger seemed destined to sprint clear in the final 20 metres but he was somehow brought down.

It proved to be a crucial tackle as Beharrell, out of nothing, went over at the end to give the home side a 10-6 lead at the break after converting his own try.

The Rams, undoubtedly given a pep talk by Finn in the away dressing room, were out early for the second half and, roared on by a boisterous travelling support, got back on level terms through Bailey O’Connor, who touched down in the corner after claiming Butterworth’s cheeky lofted kick.

Sykes couldn’t convert from the far touchline and the game was finely poised at 10-10.

However, it was the Leeds team which struck next as Josh Jordan-Roberts displayed dazzling footwork to create a gap and go over. Beharrell ensured the extra two points on offer.

There was no let up though. You could not take your eyes off the engaging contest. With 25 minutes remaining, Dewsbury were not out of this. And so it proved when they scored a near carbon copy of O’Connor’s try. This time it was Calum Turner with the kick and Matt Garside with the leap and grab to touch down.

Sykes was off target again but the deficit was now only two.

And the game produced a dramatic ending it deserved as, after Hunslet were reduced to 12 men, so were the Rams after Owen Restall thought he scored the try to hand them the League 1 trophy but he was denied by the referee.

His protests saw him sin-bonned as well, as Dewsbury’s wait for their first league success since 2009 rolls on to next week.

Hunslet: Watson, Render, Ryder, J Burton, Campbell, Beharrell, Lawford, H Hallas, S Hallas, Crossley, Jordan-Roberts, York, Knowles

Interchanges: O Burton, Syme, Green Stroud

Tries: Campbell, Beharrell, Jordan-Roberts

Conversions: Beharrell (2)

Dewsbury: Restall, Carr, O’Connor, Greensmith, Whiteley, Sykes, Turner, Beckett, Butterworth, Maher, Garside, Graham, Collinson

Interchanges: Summers, Dixon, Walker, Davies

Tries: Graham, O’Connor, Garside