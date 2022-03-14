Dewsbury's Calder Vets investing £100K into rehab centre for poorly pets

A Yorkshire animal hospital has invested an incredible £100,000 to create a state-of-the art rehabilitation centre to care for its patients in Dewsbury.

Calder Vets, which has 11 practices across the county, will be launching the ultra-modern clinic at its flagship Dewsbury hospital next month and says the unique offering will help boost the industry-leading care its team can deliver for both injured and ill animals, plus sporting dogs.

As part of its significant investment, the Linnaeus-owned practice has installed a hydro-physio underwater treadmill, a hi-tech companion stance analyser, companion laser, plus a canine hot spa.

Calder practice manager Danielle Cooper said: “We have invested an incredible amount of time and resources into creating the bespoke rehabilitation centre at Dewsbury, which will help us to transform the service we can offer pets who require expert physio treatment.

“It will give us an unrivalled ability to offer the very best care and treatment to our referring vets and patients, especially in three key areas.

“Firstly, we will be offering cutting-edge care in the fields of veterinary physiotherapy, laser therapy and hydrotherapy.

“Secondly, we will be able to deliver all this rehabilitation treatment in one place, meaning pet owners will no longer need to go to an external hydrotherapy centre, which cuts out any unnecessary stress for their pets.

“Thirdly, our veterinary physiotherapists will be able to provide continuity in treatment and keep the referring veterinary surgeons up to date along the rehabilitation journey.

“This state-of-the-art new clinic will offer the opportunity for poorly animals to receive the very best treatment, while also providing the opportunity for sporting dogs to undergo physiotherapy and any other therapeutic treatment they may require.”

The clinic will be headed up by Nicola Knott, who graduated from Harper Adams University with a Master's degree in Veterinary Physiotherapy, a course which is accredited by the National Association for Veterinary Physiotherapists (NAVP).

In addition, Nicola has a level 3 canine hydrotherapist qualification and is a Companion Laser Practitioner.

She has a passion for learning and is currently studying the world-renowned Certified Canine Rehabilitation Practitioner course (CCRP) through the University of Tennessee. Nicola is also enrolled on a canine strength and conditioning coaching course.

Calder Vets also has practices in Brighouse, Denby Dale, Dewsbury, Halton, Horbury, Lockwood, Mirfield, Penistone, Sandal, Wakefield and Waterloo.

The practices boast some of the best veterinary facilities in the north of England with their expert team aiming to provide a first class, personal, caring and professional veterinary service.