Dewsbury youngster to take part in charity challenge inspired by Kevin Sinfield

Archie Foster, from Shaw Cross, has been inspired by rugby legend Kevin Sinfield, who is running seven marathons in seven days for the same cause in honour of fellow rugby star Rob Burrow.

With help from his mum, the kind-hearted youngster will be completing a range of different activities to raise money - and has already raised some through baking and hampers.

His aunt, Fiona Eyles, said: “He is a massive fan of rugby and supports Leeds Rhinos.

Archie will be taking part in a variety of activities to help raise money and awareness of the fight against MND

"He has gone to every home game this last season and got a golden season ticket for next season, and will be attending Ronnie the Rhino’s Christmas party in December.

"He hopes to play for them one day.”

Archie is a pupil at Bywell Junior School and plays for Batley Boys ALFC.

He says on his fundraising page: “Myself and my mum are joining Kevin Sinfield and completing my own 7 in 7 challenge."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Archie has also raised money through baking and through charity hampers

All throughout November, Archie will be doing a different fitness challenge – such as 77 minutes of jogging, getting 17,777 steps in, seven laps around the rugby pitch and many more challenging fitness tasks.

For updates on how Archie is progressing, or to donate, go to Nicola Eyles is fundraising for Motor Neurone Disease Association (justgiving.com)

Advertisement Hide Ad