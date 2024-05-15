Watch more of our videos on Shots!

History will be made next week when a Dewsbury woman becomes the new Mayor of Kirklees.

Nosheen Dad. aged 34 and a Labour councillor for Dewsbury South, will become the 50th and the youngest Mayor of Kirklees at the mayor-making ceremony on Wednesday, May 22.

She will also become the first woman of colour and first Muslim woman to hold the role.

Councillor Dad will be joined by her husband Shiraz Khan who will be the mayor’s consort.

New Mayor of Kirklees Coun Nosheen Dad. Photo by John Woods.

Councillor Dad, who has chosen the Forget Me Not Childrens’ Hospice as her mayor’s charity for the year, said: “Becoming the first citizen of Kirklees is a huge privilege and one I will take enormous pride in.

“I am truly humbled and honoured to be the youngest and first female Asian mayor of our great district.

“I hope to amplify the voices of everyone in Kirklees, to celebrate the work, and the selflessness of people that sometimes goes unnoticed.”

Councillor Liz Smaje (Conservative) who represents the Birstall and Birkenshaw ward will be joining the civic team as Deputy Mayor.

During his time in office, the current Mayor of Kirklees, CounCahal Burke, has met hundreds of people and celebrated many unsung heroes of our orough.

He paid tribute to those who have supported him and given his heartfelt thanks to everyone he has met to see the tremendous work that is being done in the area.

Coun Burke said: “It has been a great privilege and humbling experience for me to be mayor especially as Kirklees Council celebrated its 50th anniversary.

“I want to take this opportunity to give my personal thanks to the organisations, groups, volunteers, schools and businesses for allowing me the opportunity to see the incredible work they do.

“This has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I want to thank everybody who has made it so special. I want to wish Coun Dad and Coun Smaje all the best for their upcoming year.”

The Mayor Making ceremony will be held at Huddersfield Town Hall at 12.30om and everyone is welcome to come along to watch.