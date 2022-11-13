Claire who works as the Head of Clinical Governance at Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust - which is based in Stockdale House in Headingley, Leeds - has been a qualified nurse for more than 12 years.

The title of Queen’s Nurse (QN) is awarded to nurses who demonstrate a high level of commitment to patient care and nursing practice by the Queen’s Nursing Institute – a national organisation dedicated to supporting and celebrating community nurses.

Claire had to prove that she has over five years’ experience in community nursing and provide written statements demonstrating her knowledge and expertise.

Claire Gray-Sharpe from Dewsbury.

After finding out she had been awarded the title, Claire said: “I’m very excited to become a Queen’s Nurse.

“I’ve worked with and have been inspired by some truly amazing people during my NHS career with Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust and Locala Health and Wellbeing, including patients, carers, families, and colleagues.”

Claire was one of six nurses who received the title at Leeds Community Healthcare NHS Trust alongside Lucy Shuttleworth, Suzanne Parker, Matt Peel, Emma Gaunt and Sarah Brownlow.

Steph Lawrence, executive director of nursing and allied health professionals at Leeds Community Healthcare and fellow Queen’s Nurse, said: “This is a reflection of the exceptional level of care and dedication our nurses provide to the population of Leeds every day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Queen’s Nursing Institute is a registered charity dedicated to improving the nursing care of people in their home and community.