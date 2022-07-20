Dewsbury woman celebrates her 100th birthday with an Elvis sing-a-long

Born in Arksey near Doncaster on July 13, 1922, Dorothy Mack moved to Hanging Heaton when she was just six-years old to live with her aunt and cousins after her mum died.

Dorothy attended Mill Lane school in Batley until she was 14, before she went to train as a weaver at Alexander Mill in Batley.

However, after the Second World War broke out, when Dorothy was 18 she volunteered for the land army and went to live on a farm near Aylsham in Norfolk, where she met her husband, Stanley.

Dorothy Mack celebrated her 100th birthday on July 13.

On their return to Hanging Heaton three years later, Dorothy and Stanley married in 1944 and they had two daughters, Margaret and Julie.

After Stanley died in 1968, Dorothy worked as companion and carer to a elderly lady. She also worked as a school bus escort, until she retired at 68.

Seven years ago, following a fall, Dorothy moved from Hanging Heaton to sheltered living accommodation in Dewsbury.

Julie Gothard, Dorothy’s daughter, said: “She was upset about moving to the sheltered living accommodation in Dewsbury after living in Hanging Heaton for so long, but when she moved in she found that two of her old neighbours also lived there.

“One of her friends in the complex, who will be 100 in November, sat next to her at school when they were eight - they were best friends.

“When they moved in there they went to a coffee morning and met up again after all these years - It was really lovely to see them meet up again.

“The residents really look after her, they have that old fashioned community spirit.

“My mum has been looking forward to her 100th birthday for the last three years.

“We held a birthday party for her at the accommodation because she has limited mobility now.

“We invited all the residents and some family members. They all had a really good time and my mum managed to get up and dance for five minutes with the help of one of the other ladies who held her up.

“She was singing, joining in and waving her flag - she does enjoy singing.”

Dorothy also celebrated her 100th birthday on Saturday, July 16, surrounded by family including her five great-grandchildren.

Julie added: “She had a lovely time.

“Mum enjoyed singing along with Elvis and watching the great-grandchildren dancing and playing, and seeing friends and family.

“We are really grateful for all the support that we get from people at the accommodation, all the care people and residents.