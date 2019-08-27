Dewsbury will receive network for the future

Dewsbury is set to benefit from state-of-the-art broadband.

The town will receive full fibre broadband to make it the UK’s next ‘gigabit-ready town’ as part of FibreNation’s commitment to bring the network to the area in partnership with Kirklees Council.

The development follows the successful rollout in York and comes amidst plans to expand to additional Yorkshire towns in the Autumn.

Full fibre provider, FibreNation, began construction in July to connect Dewsbury to the full fibre network.

It is anticipated that the first properties in Dewsbury will be able to be connected by October, with work due to be completed by 2022.

Paul Crane, head of engagement and rollout at FibreNation, said: “We are excited to announce we are bringing full fibre to Dewsbury in the next phase of our rollout.

“There is a huge discrepancy between the UK and the rest of Europe when it comes to full fibre connectivity and we must bridge that gap.

“Currently, compared to 80% elsewhere in Europe only 8% of UK homes and businesses can connect to a full fibre network, and this simply has to change in order to power up the nation’s economy.”

Cllr Peter McBride, deputy leader of Kirklees Council, said: “Kirklees Council is delighted to see full fibre arrive in Dewsbury.

“The council has a clear vision for Dewsbury to be a well-connected town and to support initiatives that will drive economic growth, improve employment prospects and improve the cultural experience.”