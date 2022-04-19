Dewsbury vet preparing to climb London's iconic O2 Arena in aid of charity

Vet nurse Faye Goddard, from Calder Vets in Dewsbury, who will be climbing London’s iconic O2 Arena to raise funds for veterinary industry charity Vetlife

Faye Goddard, who is clinical nursing manager at Calder Vets in Dewsbury, will scale the world-famous 52-metre high landmark on Friday, April 22.

She will be among a 30-strong team of vet professionals taking part in the climb in support of veterinary charity Vetlife, which last year responded to 3,390 enquiries for help and support from within the industry.

Faye is a keen climber but admits the O2 ascent is something completely different.

She said: “I am really excited to take part in this as the experience itself looks like great fun!

“I climb frequently but only indoor bouldering or rope climbs, so this will be a whole new challenge for me.

“It’s such a fun idea to climb the outside of the O2 arena to raise money and awareness for such a good cause like Vetlife.

“Vetlife is an amazing charity that offers such a great support network for all members of the veterinary profession.

“It offers valuable help and support for serious concerns like emotional, health or financial difficulties.”

A Vetlife spokesperson said: “The veterinary community continues to experience significantly higher levels of depression and suicide than the general population.

“Vetlife works to ensure that those engaged in the veterinary community are aware of available assistance, and signposts them to sources of help should they, or a colleague, be in need of support.

“Support needs vary according to circumstance and may involve short-term support to cope with an immediate crisis or longer-term support for those affected by age, ill health or disability.

“Where possible, the charity tries to enable those they help to become independent and self-sufficient again, and also to maintain longer term support for those who are not able to do this because of age, ill health or disability.”

Faye, who qualified as a registered veterinary nurse in 2014, is hoping to help raise thousands of pounds for Vetlife to help ensure that help and support can continue.

She will reap her own reward, too, with a stunning panoramic view of London from 52 metres above ground, taking in landmarks such as the historic Greenwich naval base, Olympic Park, Canary Wharf and The Shard.

Faye and her fellow Vetlife climbers have set up their own JustGiving page. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/vetlife-climbs-o2