The Rams gave themselves three shots at clinching the title thanks to 14 wins and a draw in 15 near-perfect outings. But their first attempt at sealing the championship ended in a narrow defeat at Hunslet, who kept their own title dreams alive in the process.

Attention now turns to the visit of fourth placed Workington Town to FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, August 6 (kick off 3pm), with Dewsbury having the chance to celebrate cementing top spot, and promotion, in front of their home fans.

“The sooner we can get back out there, the better,” revealed a determined Finn. “The lads have earned the right to have more than one go at it by being so good all season.

Matt Garside, seen in action here against Hunslet, will be unavailable for Dewsbury Rams in their crucial home game with Workington Town on Sunday. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“That needs to be the focus. It is just the next game for us. We’d have rather won it as early as possible and then spoken to the lads about the last two games but it hasn’t happened that way. There are always going to be bumps in the road if you are going to do something good.

“We just have to do our best to limit how much it rattles us; hopefully it doesn’t and we get back to doing what we do and doing it well against a really good Workington team. They have got a good coach and they are building something up there.

He added: “We have tried our best to entertain the fans all year and win, and Sunday will be no different. Hopefully we can turn out the sort of performance that backs up the rest of our season and give them something to cheer about for the first time in a while.

Dewsbury Rams' head coach, Liam Finn. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“Without getting carried away, we are just focussed on the next job which is the game and each individual’s involvement within the game. That will be our focus.

“My job is to deal with speaking to the press and what people want to hear but, ultimately, we just need to perform on the field.”