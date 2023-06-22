The Rams’ 100 per cent record in League 1 was erased in last month’s thrilling 26-26 draw at the Vestacare Stadium. Finn’s men have since won their next three games by an aggregate score of 124-12 to maintain their lead at the top, while Oldham’s own title ambitions were slightly derailed by second-placed Doncaster last weekend.

“It will be a massive challenge for us,” admitted Finn. “We need to be ready for it as they are the only team to have taken points off us. We know what they are about, we know what they are capable of and they have got some really experienced players in there who are good at rugby league.

“Ultimately, we need to improve again to give ourselves the best chance.”

Dewsbury’s head coach Liam Finn is expecting a ‘massive challenge’ from the only team to have taken points off his Rams side this season when they entertain Oldham on Friday, June 23 (kick off 7.30pm). (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

The visit of Oldham will be the second successive Friday evening fixture at FLAIR Stadium following last week’s 42-0 thrashing of Rochdale Hornets, in which long-term absentee Andy Gabriel returned to side and got on the try sheet.

And, with only six games to play, Finn insists there is competition for places. He said:

“It was nice to see him back out playing. He has worked hard for the last 12 months and we are happy with what he did.

“Carry (Lewis Carr) had done nothing wrong to not be in the team but it was convenient we had a Sunday-Friday turnaround and Gabes was declared fit so we could give him a run but Carry is doing enough to hold his spot down on that right wing, as is Perry (Whiteley) on the left.

“Now it is on Gabes to earn the right to play, as opposed to being rewarded for his work in rehab. He needs to earn the right to get in on the rugby front.

“It is the same for everybody. It’s a pretty hard team to get into but we want competition for places and I spoke to Gabes after the game and he is more than happy with the situation. He understands the game and understands competition for places is only good for our team.”