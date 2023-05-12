And the ex-rugby union player is hoping to show Dewsbury fans just how much he has improved since making the switch to the Eco-Power Stadium midway through the 2019 campaign in the top-of-the-table Betfred League One clash.

The Rams signed Halliday from Goole Rugby Union Club but he struggled to hold down a regular spot in the side due to his lack of experience and keen competition for places. He therefore welcomed the chance to join the injury-hit Dons on loan during which time he did enough to convince coach Richard Horne that he was worth signing for the following season.

“I’m looking forward to going back there to play Dewsbury but I don’t think I’ve anything to prove to anyone over there,” said Halliday this week.

Former Dewsbury Rams winger Tom Halliday says he doesn’t have ‘anything to prove’ as returns to the FLAIR Stadium with second placed Doncaster RLFC on Sunday. (Picture by Howard Roe/AHPIX.com)

“I’d never played rugby league before I joined Dewsbury but I learned a lot from coach Neil Kelly, who sort of took me under his wing, during the two seasons I was there.”

One of the fastest backs outside the top flight, Halliday is also a strong runner with the ball and a solid defender and has become a fans’ favourite due to a series of spectacular long-range tries.

“I’m a much better player than when I first came because I’ve been a regular for most of the time I’ve been here,” said Halliday. “I’m happy with how I’m playing but there are still things that I can improve upon. I’m the sort of person who always wants to get better.”

Halliday is keen to make a winning return to Dewsbury in the battle between the only teams in the division still boasting a 100 per cent record.

“We know it’s going to be tough but we are going into the game on the back of a really good win over a strong Workington side,” he said.

“We needed that sort of performance and it will put us in a good frame of mind for Sunday’s game. There’s a great team spirit in the camp.

“We’ve set our stall out to try and win the league this year following the disappointment of losing in the play-off final for the second year in succession, and a win over Dewsbury would give our hopes a massive boost.