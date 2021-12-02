Dewsbury traders urge people to 'shop local' in the run-up to Christmas

Paul Ellis and Bruce Bird from Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, encouraging people to shop local in Dewsbury this Christmas

Paul Ellis, president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, said people should support their local shops while Kirklees Council launched a campaign to encourage people to get out and about rather than simply buying online.

The council has produced a video campaign "Bye Bye Clickmas, Hello Christmas!" featuring a host of local businesses including Whiteley’s Garden Centre in Mirfield and Leggers Inn in Dewsbury.

Mr Ellis said: “We want to promote local shopping and everything Dewsbury town centre has to offer and also ask people to support their corner shops.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“These next few weeks up to Christmas will be more vital for the town than for many a decade.

"It will be the last Christmas in the market as we know it today as it will be closing in the New Year for the refurbishment scheme to start.”

Dewsbury East councillor Eric Firth, who is also the council’s cabinet member for town centres, said it was time to enjoy Christmas again – safely.

“There were lots of things missing from the Christmas festivities last year that perhaps took the shine off the usual fun people have at this time of year,” he said.

“This year, all of those things are back.

“As our Christmas messaging says, it is difficult to get that magic feeling whilst online shopping so, for those that can, we want to encourage residents and visitors to visit our shops, restaurants, bars, parks and everything else we have to offer in Kirklees.