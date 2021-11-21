Dewsbury Town Hall to host seasonal concerts in run-up to Christmas

Orchestra of Opera North

The University of Huddersfield Brass Band will be performing its Christmas Spectacular filled with majestic fanfares and classic carols at Dewsbury Town Hall on Wednesday, December 8 at 12.30pm.

Opera North’s Christmas Concert returns to Dewsbury Town Hall on Thursday, December 16 at 7.30pm.

The programme promises seasonal favourites including Will Todd’s Jazz Carols and music by Yorkshire-born composer Angela Morley, performed by the company’s orchestra, chorus and youth chorus.

And on Friday, December 17 Black Dyke Band will perform its Christmas concert at the town hall at 7.30pm, featuring special guests, the Skelmanthorpe Male Voice Choir.