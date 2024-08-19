Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dewsbury’s Neo Hodkinson may not have lifted silverware last week on the manicured lawns of Wimbledon – but he still enjoyed an unforgettable experience at SW19.

Neo, 13, who attends Ossett Academy and plays tennis at Leeds Beckett University, featured in the national finals at the Play Your Way to Wimbledon event, powered by Vodafone – the largest individual mass participation tennis competition in the UK.

Thousands of 14 and under and 18 and under players took part in the qualifying stages this year, leading to county and regional finals in June and July, with the winners progressing to the national finals on Wimbledon’s Aorangi Courts last week.

Neo, who described Jack Draper as his tennis idol, reached the round of 16 of the tournament at Wimbledon and revealed it was an experience he will never forget.

Neo Hodkinson. Photo: imagecomms

He said: “It’s really nice to play here but the competition is on a new surface for me, so it’s challenging.

“It’s a great experience to come here and I’ll take that with me.

“Jack Draper is British and a strong competitor so I really look up to him.

“I want to play at the main competition in the future, so this tournament is helping me gain confidence.

“People were shocked when they found out I was playing here. This is definitely going to make me keep going with tennis.”

The competition looks to inspire the next generation of tennis talent; enabling players of all ages to follow in the footsteps of their heroes and compete for a chance to play on Wimbledon’s iconic courts.

Formerly known as the Road to Wimbledon, the competition is supported by Vodafone in partnership with the LTA and the All England Club, as a collective commitment to support grassroots tennis in the UK.

This year’s event will be the largest finals in the competition’s history, adding a junior wheelchair pathway, plus exhibitions of para standing and deaf tennis.

The 2023 competition saw record participation as the event opened up to more players, with the introduction of qualifying rounds for three disability categories split between visual impairment, learning disability and wheelchair tennis, as well as an adult doubles pathway.

Former British number one and Vodafone ambassador Tim Henman was in attendance to cheer on the players at SW19 and offer his experience and advice.

He said: “Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is an incredible opportunity for people from every walk of life to pick up a racket and get involved and it's been great to see so many players taking part in this year's competition.

“This is an opportunity that not many get, so there are lots of people walking around with big smiles on their faces!

“I would encourage the finalists to enjoy their matches, soak it all up, take that experience away with you and spread the word.

“Hopefully we can keep increasing participation numbers."

Former British number one and Vodafone ambassador Laura Robson led a coaching clinic alongside the All England Club’s head coach Dan Bloxham, allowing players who just missed out on the 14U national finals to experience grass court play.

She said: “The coaching clinic is so much fun. All the kids work so hard out there and have a smile on their face the entire time, which is exactly what you want.

“It’s a highlight of the year for many and this feels like a big deal, because it is.

“Everything here is exactly as it was when the main tournament was on, which makes it even more special.

“I played this competition when it was ‘Road to Wimbledon’ - just about everyone who is currently in British tennis has played at this event, so hopefully we can create some good memories for the players out there.”

Play Your Way to Wimbledon, powered by Vodafone, is the UK’s largest individual mass participation tennis competition, providing recreational players of all ages and abilities the opportunity to compete at Wimbledon.