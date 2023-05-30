Naveed Mughal, who works at Waterhouse Court in Hunslet, Leeds, has been shortlisted for support worker of the year in the Housing With Care Awards.

The national accolades are being held for the first time this year to recognise and celebrate excellence in supported and extra care housing.

Naveed, who is from Dewsbury, joined the supported housing team at Waterhouse Court, which is run by national adult health and social care charity Making Space, in June 2022, having previously worked in mental health.

Naveed said: “I cannot express how chuffed I am to be shortlisted. To be recognised for hard work and commitment is amazing and totally unexpected.”

Service manager Sajeed Daji, who nominated Naveed for the award, said:

“Naveed immediately began to identify individual needs of tenants and ensure they were met respectfully and in a timely manner.

“He’s helped people with personal grooming and shopping, supported older tenants with online access, set up social media groups to keep people connected and arranged alternative Christmas meals to help people at our scheme embrace food from different cultures.

“He’s very flexible and always happy to cover other schemes at short notice with a smile and a helping hand.”

The Housing With Care Awards winners will be announced at a ceremony at the London Marriott Hotel, on Grosvenor Square, on Friday, June 9.

