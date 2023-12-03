Kind-hearted Dewsbury shoppers and police cadets have been helping those in need.

Police cadets gave up their Sunday to bag up the shopping of customers at ASDA in Dewsbury in return for donations.

They raised £400 at the Dewsbury supermarket, which they then used to buy food for Bramwell’s CIC Foodbank in Dewsbury.

Cadets shopped for the items themselves and delivered the goods to the foodbanks, helping to unload and even stack the shelves.

PC Sally Baines, cadet leader said: “Police cadets learn about the different roles within the police and also get involved in projects to help their local communities.

“On this occasion, they decided they wanted to raise funds for local foodbanks and do this by bag packing.