Dewsbury set to host the launch of the WOVEN festival as 2023 programme begins with special event outside town hall

The festival, which is funded by Kirklees Council, begins on Saturday, June 3, and runs until July 9. It will celebrate innovation in textiles across Kirklees, and the theme of this year’s programme is sustainability – with core strands that focus on reducing waste and environmental impact while retaining creativity.

The programme is a reflection of the district's textile heritage and cutting-edge developments in industrial production, university research and creative expression. WOVEN’s themes will also explore generations of innovators, connecting the past, present and future of textiles.

This year's festival launches on Saturday with STRUT, a free one-day event taking place outside Dewsbury Town Hall centring around a community catwalk.

The catwalk will see groups, students and community members strutting their stuff and celebrating their individuality in their own handmade designs, embellishments and accessories.

The event will be a mix of fashion, music and fun, and will feature a music stage presented by Kirklees Year of Music, a pop-up skate park, as well as textile crafting opportunities.

Colin Parr, strategic director, environment and climate change at Kirklees Council, said: “Textiles is an industry with a rich history in Kirklees and continues to play a vital role in our economy today, providing a range of exciting career opportunities.

"WOVEN is a vibrant celebration of this significance and we are delighted to host the inclusive programme to showcase our district on a national and international stage and foster a passion for textiles amongst future generations.”

In this year’s programme, 36 events will be led by the WOVEN team, 11 by local businesses and the rest are community-led, showcasing the diverse skill, passion and career-focus surrounding the textiles industry in the area.

Natalie Walton, curator of WOVEN, said: “We are proud to have created such an inclusive festival that truly reflects Kirklees, with not only WOVEN curated events but the multitude of community events that join the WOVEN programme this year.