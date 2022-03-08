Dewsbury school welcomes 30 groups to International Women's Day event

International Women's Day event at Diamond Wood Community Academy in Dewsbury

Judith Patrick was joined by Jacqui Gedman, CEO of Kirklees Council, who gave an impassioned speech about the role of women in wider society and their importance, during the special event at Diamond Wood Community Academy in Ravensthorpe.

Head teacher Sally Titherington said: "It was wonderful to host our annual International Women's Day event again.

"Over 30 agencies from the Kirklees district joined us to support women from across the whole community."

The School Choir sang "Leave your light on" and the Diamond Dancers performed their latest routine.