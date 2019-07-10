Dewsbury school pays tribute to former pupil Luke Hall after tragic accident in Malia

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy in Dewsbury have paid tribute to former pupil Luke Hall after he died in a tragic accident in Malia.

Luke, who also played for Dewsbury Rangers FC and worked at Walter West Builders Ltd, was one of four people travelling in a 4x4 when it crashed into a stationary motorcycle at around 6am local time on Monday.

Luke Hall. Picture: Dewsbury Rangers

In a statement, the school said: “The community at St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy are devastated to hear about the tragic loss of Luke. He was a much loved and valued student and our prayers and thoughts are with his family and the families of all those affected by this terrible accident.”

Dewsbury Rangers have also paid tribute to Luke, descriving him as a “nice young man” who will be “badly missed”.