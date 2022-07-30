Dewsbury school installs defibrillator after successful fundraising plea

Research shows that 270 children die from out of hospital sudden cardiac arrests each year.

However, if defibrillation takes place within the first three minutes, the chance of survival increases by more than 80 per cent.

In light of this research, Boothroyd Primary Academy deemed it absolutely essential that a defibrillator was installed on site to protect the lives of their pupils.

After donations from the Dewsbury West ward councillors, parents and the local community, a defibrillator has now been fitted on the school site.

Mandi Reeve, community champion at Boothroyd Primary Academy, said: “On behalf of Boothroyd Primary Academy I would like to thank the Dewsbury West ward councillors for their kind donation, to our school community and everyone else who has helped in any way.

“We now have a defibrillator that will protect our school community keeping everyone safe and being an aid to the ambulance service.

“If we save one life it will be money well spent.”