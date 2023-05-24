Head coach Tommy Smales, who masterminded the astonishing 22-13 final victory over Leeds at Odsal 50 years ago, was joined by captain Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson, Nigel Stephenson, brothers John and Alan Bates, Allan Agar, Stevie Lee and Dick Lowe, for a ‘wonderful’ night, where the players were surprised with personal heritage certificates - helped made possible by Looking Back CIC’s Dewsbury Heritage project.

Ray Abbey, the club’s player liaison officer who helped to organise the event, proudly said:

“It was a wonderful night and one that we are going to build on. It was a great turn out and it was great to see all of the players. It was a great night with the players telling their stories of the game. It couldn’t have been better.

Dewsbury RLFC heroes of 1973 with their heritage certificates

“The history, the memorabilia we got together, this is the start of something great for the club. The heritage certificates went down absolutely superb. Some of these players are 70, 80 years old, and they have got something to show for what they did in their playing days. It’s fantastic.

“A lot of the clubs do it now. With the heritage certificates, it just shows that we should never forget these players.”

David Ward and Alan Smith, who played for Leeds in the showpiece occasion, were also present, while nearly £600 was raised for a dementia charity. The trophy which Stevo lifted on Saturday, May 19, 1973, was also present.

“It was outstanding,” said Nigel, player ‘965’. “It was great to see them all. When the team wins something like that you are like a band of brothers and you never forget. You never forget the good times in a sporting team.

Nigel Stephenson, second left, said it was an "amazing night". He is player 965 for Dewsbury.

“Everybody had a great time. Alan Bates hasn’t changed a bit, he just made everybody laugh.”

Former players who have died since the momentous triumph, Greg Ashcroft, Harry Beverley and Jeff Grayshon, were all fondly remembered on the evening.

Current head coach Liam Finn added: “It is a massive part of the club’s history. As a team, we’re just fighting to be a positive part of the history. But whatever we achieve this season will never be on the same scale as that team or that victory.