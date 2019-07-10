Dewsbury Rangers pay tribute to 18-year-old Luke Hall after tragic death in Malia

Dewsbury Rangers Football Club have paid tribute to 18-year-old Luke Hall after he died in a car crash in Malia.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the club said: “The club is devastated at the extremely sad and shocking news of the loss of Under 18s player Luke Hall.

“Such a nice young man will be so badly missed by so many and all of his team mates. Often the heart and soul of the team, Luke was a fantastic footballer for so many of his years at the club and contributed to the teams success in recent years.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Luke’s family and friends at this very sad time.”

Luke was one of four people travelling in a 4x4 when it crashed into a stationary motorcycle at around 6am local time on Monday.