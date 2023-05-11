Both the Rams and the Dons will be putting their League 1 unbeaten records on the line when they meet at the FLAIR Stadium on Sunday, kick off 3pm.

Finn’s men have won their opening seven games, while Doncaster, after impressively beating fourth placed Workington Town last weekend, 46-6, sit two points behind having played a game less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finn said: “I am excited and I am excited about the challenge. It’s important who wins but I don’t think, win or lose, it will define the season. But it will obviously give one team the upper hand and the other team becomes the chaser.

Liam Finn has revealed he is ‘excited’ about Dewsbury Rams’ top of the table clash with second place Doncaster this weekend.

“We know where we want to be. We have made no secret of it that we want to be back in the Championship and this will be one of those games where we see if we are capable of being back up there.

“They had a great win (over Workington) and they will be confident. They have had a really good start to the season and they have got some quality players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They are a top, quality team. We know what we are coming up against and we need to be ready for it.”

Dewsbury will have to be wary of former outside back Elliot Hall, who has scored in every league game he has appeared in so far this season.

“He is a dangerous ball carrier,” Finn said. “But they have got a few of them. They have got plenty of dangerous players.

“We need to be on it across the board and anyone on the field, at any given time, needs to be switched on and do their job properly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Doncaster head coach, and former Hull FC stalwart, Richard Horne, Finn said: