Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs: Action photos of Heavy Woollen derby clashes down the years

As newly promoted Dewsbury Rams prepare to host Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs in the traditional Boxing Day extravaganza, we have delved into the archive to look back at some of the tasty derby action over the last two decades.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Dec 2022, 11:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:06 GMT

The fixture will once again be a Championship affair in 2024 after the Rams secured an instant return to the second tier following their romp to the League 1 title.

But the so-called ‘friendly’ festive encounter at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium, which kicks off at 12.12pm on Tuesday, December 26, is always eagerly anticipated by both sets of fans.

To get you in the mood for what will hopefully be a festive cracker, here are 22 action photos of encounters between the two sides over the last 20 years.

Dewsbury v Batley clashes down the years.

1. Action photos of Heavy Woollen Derby clashes through the years

Dewsbury v Batley clashes down the years. Photo: PAUL BUTTERFIELD

Craig Lingard, who left as Head Coach of Batley Bulldogs at the end of 2023, keeps hold of the ball in a derby clash in 2001.

2. Action photos of Heavy Woollen Derby clashes through the years.

Craig Lingard, who left as Head Coach of Batley Bulldogs at the end of 2023, keeps hold of the ball in a derby clash in 2001. Photo: Claire Lim

Batley Bulldogs' Roger Simpon in action against Dewsbury Rams in 2002.

3. Action photos of Heavy Woollen Derby clashes through the years

Batley Bulldogs' Roger Simpon in action against Dewsbury Rams in 2002. Photo: Matthew Roberts

Dewsbury Rams vs Batley Bulldogs - the Boxing Day clash of 2002!

4. Action photos of Heavy Woollen Derby clashes through the years

Dewsbury Rams vs Batley Bulldogs - the Boxing Day clash of 2002! Photo: Matthew Roberts

