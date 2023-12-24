Dewsbury Rams v Batley Bulldogs: Action photos of Heavy Woollen derby clashes down the years
As newly promoted Dewsbury Rams prepare to host Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs in the traditional Boxing Day extravaganza, we have delved into the archive to look back at some of the tasty derby action over the last two decades.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 26th Dec 2022, 11:00 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 10:06 GMT
The fixture will once again be a Championship affair in 2024 after the Rams secured an instant return to the second tier following their romp to the League 1 title.
But the so-called ‘friendly’ festive encounter at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium, which kicks off at 12.12pm on Tuesday, December 26, is always eagerly anticipated by both sets of fans.
To get you in the mood for what will hopefully be a festive cracker, here are 22 action photos of encounters between the two sides over the last 20 years.
1 / 6