As newly promoted Dewsbury Rams prepare to host Heavy Woollen rivals Batley Bulldogs in the traditional Boxing Day extravaganza, we have delved into the archive to look back at some of the tasty derby action over the last two decades.

The fixture will once again be a Championship affair in 2024 after the Rams secured an instant return to the second tier following their romp to the League 1 title.

But the so-called ‘friendly’ festive encounter at Dewsbury’s FLAIR Stadium, which kicks off at 12.12pm on Tuesday, December 26, is always eagerly anticipated by both sets of fans.

To get you in the mood for what will hopefully be a festive cracker, here are 22 action photos of encounters between the two sides over the last 20 years.

Action photos of Heavy Woollen Derby clashes through the years Dewsbury v Batley clashes down the years. Photo: PAUL BUTTERFIELD

Action photos of Heavy Woollen Derby clashes through the years. Craig Lingard, who left as Head Coach of Batley Bulldogs at the end of 2023, keeps hold of the ball in a derby clash in 2001. Photo: Claire Lim

Action photos of Heavy Woollen Derby clashes through the years Batley Bulldogs' Roger Simpon in action against Dewsbury Rams in 2002. Photo: Matthew Roberts