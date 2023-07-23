Doncaster have been the Rams’ nearest challenges throughout the 2023 campaign but two consecutive losses now means that they, and second placed Hunslet, can only reach 30 points, with Liam Finn’s men already on 29.

And while Dewsbury weren’t at their fluent best against the Crusaders, first half tries from Perry Whiteley and Bailey O’Connor gave them a healthy 14-0 advantage at the break, which they were able to defend stoutly in the second period, despite Owain Abel’s try.

It seemed it was written in the stars even before a ball was thrown or kicked at the start of the season that Dewsbury could do something special 50 years on from winning their first, and only, top tier league championship title.

More importantly, their splendid on-field progress means they are in an exceptional position to make an instant return to the Championship following the heartache of relegation last year.

North Wales came into the game having not beaten a top five side in the league all season. But they kept the Rams at bay for 24 minutes before Whiteley went over in the corner for the opening try.

O’Connor added a second before the hooter after latching onto a superb Paul Sykes grubber kick. Sykes, having converted both tries, then stuck a penalty goal as the Rams entered the break in supreme control.

Abel got on the trysheet after 64 minutes to reduce the deficit but he wasn’t able to convert his own try. Sykes showed him how it should be done with two late penalties as the Rams, in testing conditions, eased to victory.