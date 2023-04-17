The Rams ran in a staggering 14 tries, with Perry Whiteley scoring four of them, as well as hat-tricks for Davey Dixon and Sam Day.

Reflecting on the comfortable victory, Finn said:

“It was a professional performance. They are struggling a little bit as they try to build themselves as a team but we were professional in the way we went about it.

Liam Finn praised his side's 'professional' performance in the 78-10 win over Cornwall.

“We also managed to get some people, who haven’t really been in the mix for a few weeks, some much-needed game time, so all in all it was a pretty positive day.”

Asked what pleased him the most about the performance, Finn responded:

“Our ball control. The main focus was not to chase points too much and too early in our sets, as we knew that we would get an opportunity at the back end of each set. We did that.

“The lads are buying into what we are trying to do and they did it well.”

One of 14 tries scored by the Rams in their 78-10 win over Cornwall.

Whiteley’s astonishing haul of tries was the first time a Rams’ player had achieved the feat since August 2017.

On the achievement, Finn said:

“He probably would have had five as well but he had one pinched off him out of the air!