John Davies, who was married with two young children, was only 28-years-old when he suffered a suspected heart attack while playing at Dewsbury’s old Crown Flatt ground on April 15.

54 years later, thanks to the help of club legend ‘Stevo’, who played alongside John against their Heavy Woollen rivals on that tragic day, and former director Neil Fahey, a tribute presentation to honour the former Welsh rugby union international was held earlier this month at the Rams’ FLAIR Stadium, where there is now a framed commemorative photo of the late star.

After the event, Stevo told the Reporter:

A tribute presentation to honour John Davies, a former Welsh rugby union international star, was held earlier this month at the Rams’ FLAIR Stadium.

“I was pleased that the family got in touch and it was wonderful, at long last, to be able to pay a tribute and that will always be on the wall at the Dewsbury ground in memory of a great man.

“He was a great character with a very dry sense of humour. He was also very intelligent. He was a PE instructor and a teacher, so we often joked that at least we had a bit of common sense in the camp while he was there! He was a lovely fella.

“We were all pleased it all worked out and they appreciated what we had done for them. They thoroughly enjoyed themselves and they were very proud that we’d done something to recognise their father.”

Looking back on that tragic day in 1969, Stevo recalled:

“It was heartbreaking for him to die on the field of play. It shook me more than anyone because he died in my arms. He made a break down the middle going downhill at the old Crown Flatt and the full-back from Batley tackled him. I said, “Play the ball quickly John,” and he stood up, turned around and collapsed in my arms.

“He had suffered a heart attack. It was devastating for all the players. A lot of people had suggested that it was foul play in the tackle. It was nothing to do with that at all. He had a heart condition and died of a heart attack on the field.

“I knew that he was gone. It was a very difficult time.

“They (John’s family) knew that I played that day alongside John. They wanted to know the truth. They didn’t want to hear things that sounded nice and I just said, “Look, I can tell you that your father died in my arms.” It was just devastating to have to say things like that but that is what they needed.

“They didn’t want any cover up. They wanted to know what occurred on that field of play.”

John’s daughter, Erica Knight, who now lives in Bridgend with her husband David, was only four-years-old at the time of the tragedy; her brother, Richard, was approaching his first birthday.

And Erica has thanked everybody at the club, especially Stevo and Neil, for the special tribute event. She said:

“It was incredible how hard everybody had worked together. We were so grateful to everybody on the day, Stevo and Neil, and it was a lovely day. Dewsbury won which was a bonus!

“It was very emotional but it was a good emotion. It was nice to meet other people who had played with my Dad at the time and who played for Dewsbury at the time. It was lovely to put the pieces of the jigsaw together and get a picture of the person he was. It completes the picture or completes the story as we had no information at all.

“He was obviously well thought of, which was lovely to hear. It gave us a sense of who he was at the time and how they reacted to him. The man as a player, not just as a dad.

“Stevo unveiled the photograph of him which is on the wall in the clubhouse and presented my brother with a jersey and scarf. It was a lovely, lovely experience. It was a great day. Everybody was so helpful and welcoming and so warm and generous.”

Stevo added: “The one positive that came out of it is that it forced the Rugby Football League at the time to ensure that any player who was playing in the professional ranks had a medical before the season started. They didn’t have that before.

“It was tragic but in doing so it forced the Rugby Football League to do something about it. From that, it may have saved so many people’s lives.

