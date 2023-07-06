The Rams couldn’t have asked for a better set of results last weekend, for as Ronan Dixon was crashing over to snatch a dramatic late victory at Midlands Hurricanes, second placed Doncaster were slipping to a shock 28-8 defeat at Hunslet.

The results mean Dewsbury have established a seven-point lead at the top of the table. And although Doncaster have two-games in hand, the sides’ head-to-head clash on the final day of the season in late August could be redundant if Finn’s men win their three other fixtures, against North Wales Crusaders, Hunslet and Workington Town.

“It is clear what we need to do now,” said Finn, whose Rams side now have a two week break from their title charge. “But it’s one thing knowing what you need to do and another thing doing it.

Liam Finn, left, has insisted that Dewsbury Rams' final four games of the season will be the "hardest" of their 2023 campaign. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“What was looking like a day where everything was going against us, actually turned out to be a really good day in the context of the league season. It has opened the door for us but we have still got to finish the job.

“The last four fixtures are probably going to be the hardest four fixtures because they are, ultimately, the ones that are going to get you over the line or not.

“All you can ask for in sport is to be in control of your own destiny and we are at the minute. We are where we need to be but we have still got a lot of work to do.

“We expected the league season to go down to the last game. We’re planning for it to go down to the last game but we’re planning to win every game that we play.

“If we do that we get the job done. If we don’t, we still get to play Doncaster for a shot at the league title.

On the two-week break from League 1 for his side, he said: