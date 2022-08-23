News you can trust since 1858
Dewsbury Rams players celebrate with their fans after Sunday's vital 22-16 win against relegation rivals Workington Town

Dewsbury Rams ease drop fears with vital win over relegation rivals

Dewsbury Rams celebrated a crucial win in the battle to beat the drop in the Championship.

By Dominic Brown
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:00 am

The Rams defeated relegation rivals Workington Town 22-16 in Cumbria on Sunday, thanks to tries from Kirby, Carr, Ferguson and McGowan.

Dewsbury held off a second half fightback from Workington to move five points clear of the division’s basement side.

Match photos by Thomas Fynn.

