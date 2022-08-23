Dewsbury Rams ease drop fears with vital win over relegation rivals
Dewsbury Rams celebrated a crucial win in the battle to beat the drop in the Championship.
By Dominic Brown
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 10:00 am
The Rams defeated relegation rivals Workington Town 22-16 in Cumbria on Sunday, thanks to tries from Kirby, Carr, Ferguson and McGowan.
Dewsbury held off a second half fightback from Workington to move five points clear of the division’s basement side.
Match photos by Thomas Fynn.
Page 1 of 3