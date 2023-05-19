Dewsbury Rams chairman 'privileged' to honour the stars of the club's 1973 Championship triumph
Dewsbury Rams’ chairman Mark Sawyer has admitted he is ‘privileged’ to be involved with the club as the stars of 1973 are honoured for their Championship success.
To celebrate the momentous occasion, a special dinner - where former players including Mike ‘Stevo’ Stephenson, Allan Agar, John and Alan Bates, Nigel Stephenson and John Clark, as well as the head coach of that triumphant side, Tommy Smailes, will be in attendance - is being held at the FLAIR Stadium exactly 50 years to the day, on Friday, May 19, since Dewsbury got their hands on the top-flight trophy
Ahead of the momentous occasion, Sawyer said: “I am sure that the upcoming anniversary of our Championship win will bring back happy memories for many of our long standing and loyal supporters.
“Unfortunately I didn’t get to witness the great occasion live but have lived through many replays of the game and read many different reports from the national as well as local newspapers which shows the importance of the event.
“Dewsbury were undoubtedly a class outfit, well coached with a big compliment of local players in the ranks.
“We have won leagues and cups since that day but I don’t think any match the importance of that historic win.
“I am privileged that I am chairman of this club at a time when we are celebrating the landmark event and I want to thank everyone at the club at the time for providing such fantastic memories and creating such an outstanding achievement.”